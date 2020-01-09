News TV SHOWS

Kenny Omega Is Down For Match With Tessa Blanchard

January 10, 2020
Kenny Omega is an Govt Vice President of AEW. This supplies him with a specific amount of clout backstage. That being mentioned, his dream of intergender wrestling in AEW continues to be very a lot alive.

Throughout a latest Twitter Q&A, Omega took some fan questions who weren’t trolling him. He was requested about probably having a match with Tessa Blanchard. That is an concept that pursuits The Cleaner tremendously.

She’s nice, I feel the match would rock

Tessa Blanchard is at the moment in a high spot with Influence Wrestling. She might turn into the Influence World Champion at Laborious To Kill on January 12th. We’ll simply should see what her subsequent profession transfer will likely be.

It feels like AEW may be very keen on Tessa Blanchard’s providers. That ought to actually come as no large shock since her father Tully Blanchard is already part of the corporate.

