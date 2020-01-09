Kenny Omega Reveals How Much Longer He Will Wrestle Before Retiring

Kenny Omega simply began with AEW as the corporate opened their doorways final yr, however nothing can final endlessly. The Cleaner is planning for the longer term similar to everybody else. A few of these plans may not contain professional wrestling.

Omega just lately opened his Twitter timeline up for some “non troll questions.” One fan requested him how for much longer he has left within the ring. Kenny Omega doesn’t plan on retiring any time quickly, however you by no means know what can occur in professional wrestling.

I all the time say 5, however I’ve been saying that for near 10 years already

Kenny Omega obtained a positive contract with All Elite Wrestling, however he didn’t signal a decade-long deal. We’ll must see what’s subsequent for The Cleaner. If you happen to ask him at this level in his profession he may not see himself leaving his place as energetic wrestler and Govt Vice President of AEW.