Kenny Omega Teases AEW Trios Tag Team Titles

AEW remains to be paving their manner within the professional wrestling world and that might embody introducing some new titles.

The Chris Jericho Cruise is occurring proper now. Kenny Omega had an opportunity to seize the microphone in the course of the evening when he addressed the truth that there are such a lot of nice factions in All Elite Wrestling.

The Cleaner teased that he has a little bit of energy in AEW earlier than saying that he needs there was a strategy to decide one of the best trio within the firm.

“Lately it’s been a topic of conversation of who is the best trio. To me, and I don’t wanna spoil anything, I only have a small bit of power in AEW. I’d love for us to see somewhere down the line a way for us to determine just who is the best six-man team in all of AEW.” “Hey, you guys know where I come from. We decide these things in tournaments. It could be fun.”

The group was all about introducing some new titles for six man tag workforce matches. That is undoubtedly an possibility down the road, but it surely looks like trios titles are on Kenny Omega’s issues to do checklist.

Should you use our quotes credit score Ringside Information