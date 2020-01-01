Kenny Omega Wants To Form Mixed Tag Team In AEW

Kenny Omega spearheaded the AEW Ladies’s Division as a part of his function as Govt Vice President of the corporate. This included selecting individuals he not solely trusts, however has labored with earlier than.

Throughout Wrestlers Ordering Room Service Kenny Omega opened up about his need to kind a blended tag crew with Riho. That is one thing they’ve performed earlier than in Japan and he’s engaged on it in his “downtime.” We’ll simply should see how lengthy it takes to materialize in an AEW ring.

“I’m really having a chance now to try new things and one of the things I wanted to show was, my vision for what women’s wrestling can or should be to everyone in America that hasn’t seen these types of matches. It’s really cool that, slowly but surely, we’re getting into this groove of displaying the kind of talent that hasn’t been available to everyone. In my downtime, I’m trying to do this mixed match thing with Riho. We did it before, it’s just a shame we can’t do it in America, yet. We’re hoping, eventually, in an AEW ring. Way down the line.”

Odds are AEW will avoid intergender wrestling. Tony Khan’s statements on the matter had been fairly clear. There may be the potential for Kenny Omega and Riho working a match with one another as a crew. They only want to seek out opponents to make the angle work.

Because of Fightful for the quote