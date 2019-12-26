Kenny Omega & Young Bucks Detail Feeling Betrayed When Leaving NJPW & ROH

The Younger Bucks and Kenny Omega are Govt Vice Presidents of AEW. It is a nice profession transfer for them, however additionally they needed to say goodbye to different locations to search out their solution to All Elite Wrestling.

Throughout a latest video whereas they ate room service, The Younger Bucks mentioned it felt like they have been being betrayed by NJPW once they have been “kicked off of New Year’s Dash.” Then Kenny Omega mentioned his personal experiences when leaving the corporate.

“At first it was supposed to be fifty/fifty between myself and Tanahashi like that’s what fans were supposed to be thinking like he’s a savior of strong style and once [NJPW] knew I was going they did everything they could — they did a complete media blitz to make it look like I was a terrible person.” “Once they picked up on that, actually inspired me to make the video [Kenny’s Quest].”

Omega paid for the entire video “because I knew it wasn’t getting cleared.” He edited it collectively and offered the Kenny’s Quest video to NJPW, however they weren’t .

Then Kenny’s Quest aired on Being The Elite and it acquired a whole lot of consideration. At the moment, NJPW wished to make use of among the video for their very own functions. Kenny Omega advised them “Sorry, I already gave it to Nick [Jackson].”

Nick Jackson then mentioned how The Younger Bucks have been receiving among the identical therapy from ROH as they have been on their approach out of that firm.

“That was a rough month because before that we had gotten pretty much kicked out of Ring Of Honor. Of course, we were leaving, but it felt like we were physically kicked out.”

Matt Jackson mentioned that they have been all depressed over the way in which they have been being handled and “it kind of culminated at the Tokyo Dome at the end.” That second might need marked the ending of The Elite’s time in NJPW and ROH, however that they had a lot extra tales to inform after that.

All of them went on to AEW, however every one in every of them need to agree that they didn’t get the closure they actually wished within the state of affairs.

