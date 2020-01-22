Kent Denver soundly handles Peak to Peak 79-48

The Kent Denver Solar Devils simply put away Peak to Peak by a rating of 79-48 on Friday.

Kent Denver was paced in scoring by Lukas Thomas who put up 29 factors. Duke Benson and Tempo Billings additionally had good video games contributing 12 factors and 11 factors, respectively.

Peak to Peak was paced in scoring by Garrett Shriver who scored 18 factors, whereas additionally amassing two rebounds and one help. Gavin Looney helped the hassle by contributing seven factors and 7 rebounds.

Each groups will go on the highway of their subsequent contest, with Kent Denver heading to play Handbook and Peak to Peak taking up SkyView Academy.

