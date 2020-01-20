Kent Denver triumphs in strong showing over Peak to Peak

The Kent Denver Solar Devils simply dealt with Peak to Peak by a rating of 79-48 on Friday.

Kent Denver was lead in scoring by Lukas Thomas who put up 29 factors. Duke Benson and Tempo Billings additionally had productive performances contributing 12 factors and 11 factors, respectively.

Peak to Peak was lead in scoring by Garrett Shriver who put up 18 factors, whereas additionally recording two rebounds and one help. Gavin Looney and Dylan Corridor additionally had strong performances contributing seven factors every.

Each groups will go on the highway of their subsequent contest, with Kent Denver heading to play Guide and Peak to Peak taking over SkyView Academy.

Extra Colorado Excessive College Basketball

This story was created with expertise offered by Knowledge Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is on the market.