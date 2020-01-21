Kent driver overtakes car to shoot across level crossing as the warning lights flash

By Nick Enoch for MailOnline

Stunning footage reveals an impatient driver overtaking one other car to race over a degree crossing – regardless of pink warning lights flashing.

At the beginning of the clip, a silver Fiat Punto is seen stopping behind a automobile which is sensibly ready on the crossing in St Dunstan’s Avenue in Canterbury, Kent.

Out of the blue, the reckless Fiat driver pulls out to the appropriate and races previous it – simply seconds earlier than the rail boundaries descend.

Based on the dashcam footage, posted on YouTube* by the Tarmac Guru, the incident occurred on January 14 at eight.25am.

The person capturing the video could be heard saying, ‘Have a look at him. Look. You f**king moron’.

Police say they aren’t investigating the incident, Kent On-line reported.

A research by Community Rail in 2018 revealed that one in seven drivers do not look ahead to the barrier or gate to open at a degree crossing earlier than driving via.

The research additionally stated that, within the earlier 5 years, six individuals had misplaced their lives in autos at degree crossings with many extra being harm and injured.

Allan Spence, head of public and passenger security at Community Rail, stated on the time: ‘It is clear there’s a lack of information round how harmful railway crossings could be.

‘We’re seeing drivers take dangers at degree crossings day-after-day – placing themselves and others at risk. Nothing is price risking your life over, simply to save lots of a couple of minutes of time.’

‘By staying behind the barrier till it’s secure to cross and taking note of the warnings at degree crossings, we are able to all maintain ourselves and people in our autos out of hurt’s approach.’

The British Transport Police runs a lot of actions at degree crossings all through the UK to increase consciousness and assist educate drivers on how greatest to make use of degree crossings.

(* Warning. YouTube hyperlink incorporates graphic language.)