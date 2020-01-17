KENTA Confirmed For ROH WrestleMania Weekend Event

NJPW and ROH’s partnership is bringing one other prime New Japan star to Ring Of Honor.

ROH introduced that KENTA will probably be returning to the corporate for the primary time in over ten years. He’ll compete on the Supercard Of Honor present throughout WrestleMania weekend.

It is a large get for ROH’s April 4th present. The previous WWE Famous person left the Hideo Itami identify behind and have become KENTA as soon as once more in NJPW. Now he’s poised to have a giant 2020.