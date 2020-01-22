KENTA Hits Back At Enzo Amore: “Who The F*** Is This Guy?”

One wrestler who has been capable of make a much bigger impression than most within the early levels of 2020 is none apart from KENTA, previously generally known as Hideo Itami.

The New Japan Professional Wrestling star made fairly a splash at Wrestle Kingdom this yr, and now, he seems all set to have an exceptional run with the promotion – which begins along with his pursuit of the double champion Tetsuya Naito.

Nevertheless, there are a couple of different names which have been calling KENTA out as of late within the hope that they’ll get a match in opposition to the previous NXT star.

A kind of names is Enzo Amore, a person who got here toe to toe with KENTA throughout their days in WWE, and it’s fairly clear to see that the grasp of the GTS isn’t excited by entertaining the concept of a bout in opposition to Amore.

KENTA goes to have his fingers full with Naito and past that, there’s no actual restrict to the variety of challengers that might take him on in what is popping out to be an actual profession renaissance exterior of WWE.

Amore, then again, merely isn’t going to cease poking the bear, and that goes for the whole wrestling neighborhood and never only one man. He is aware of that he’s thought-about to be probably the most unpopular figures within the enterprise for quite a lot of completely different causes, however he clearly doesn’t care about any of that. He simply desires to succeed and show his doubters incorrect.