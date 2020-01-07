KENTA Reflects On His Recent Work In NJPW

One factor that merely can’t be denied is that KENTA is without doubt one of the largest heels in latest reminiscence over in New Japan Professional Wrestling – which isn’t one thing that appeared to be on the playing cards when he first made his presence recognized in WWE a number of years again.

The expectation was that he’d go on to do some actually huge issues in WWE, however regardless of the variety of pushes he acquired (which had been damaged up resulting from harm), it by no means actually felt like he obtained off the bottom in the appropriate approach.

Then, upon making the soar over to New Japan, he was nicely and actually off to the races as he made a press release virtually instantly

Considered one of his largest statements got here at Wrestle Kingdom 14 in the previous few days, when he made his intentions clear after attacking Tetsuya Naito – who had simply turn into a double champion in New Japan after defeating Kazuchika Okada.

The New Starting will probably be when KENTA formally will get his shot at making an attempt to dethrone the newly topped Naito, and no matter whether or not or not he’s profitable, you’d must think about that it is going to be probably the greatest matches of the 12 months between two extremely gifted people.

Generally you simply want to return to what you recognize and again to your roots, and by heading over to Japan, KENTA has accomplished simply that. Will he find yourself again in WWE sooner or later? Maybe, but it surely definitely doesn’t appear to be as seemingly now that he’s having a lot success in NJPW.