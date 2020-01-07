January 7, 2020 | 1:43am

The Kentucky decide accused of hiring her boyfriend, then having a threesome with him and one other staffer, has been suspended with pay whereas that and different allegations are investigated, a report mentioned.

The Judicial Conduct Fee in Kenton County mentioned Monday that Decide Daybreak Gentry will probably be suspended from her submit on the household courtroom, in keeping with Kentucky.com.

Gentry is accused of turning her chambers right into a glorified frat home — hiring her boyfriend Stephen Penrose, who allegedly drank on the job and jammed on his guitar throughout work hours.

Gentry and Penrose allegedly had a threesome with the decide’s secretary, Laura Aubrey, in keeping with Cincinnati.com.

The decide, who served on a panel to assist abused youngsters, additionally tried to seduce one other member of the panel, Katherine Schulz, into having a possible second threesome, the report mentioned.

She’s additionally accused of firing staffers who refused to assist her re-election bid, whereas favoring others who doled out money.

Gentry has denied many of the expenses towards her.