Kentucky teenager is EXPELLED from private Christian school after posing with rainbow cake

A Kentucky highschool freshman was expelled from her Christian faculty after a photograph of her celebrating her 15th birthday in a rainbow sweater with a colourful cake was uploaded on social media.

It was a contented day for Kayla Kenney, who went out to eat at a neighborhood restaurant along with her household for her birthday.

Her mom Kimberly Alford snapped a photograph of her daughter and posted it on social media, the place it caught the eye of college officers.

‘She was completely happy, she regarded stunning. You already know, after all as a mother, I took her image of her blowing out her candles and I posted that on my Fb web page,’ Alford stated to WAVE3.

Nonetheless, the household by no means thought that Kayla could be penalized for merely posing in rainbow.

Just a few days after the photograph was posted Dr. Bruce Jacobson, the Head of College on the personal Christian faculty Whitefield Academy, contacted Kayla’s household on January 6.

‘It was an electronic mail expelling Kayla from Whitefield instantly as a consequence of a submit on social media,’ Alford stated.

The varsity expelled her efficient ‘instantly’ for the image that ‘demonstrates a posture of morality and cultural acceptance opposite to that of Whitefield Academy’s beliefs.’

Nonetheless, Kayla’s submit did not allude to any relation with the LGBTQ Delight motion, which bears the rainbow flag image.

Alford says there was no hidden agenda or that means behind the image – her daughter was merely celebrating her birthday.

‘[Kayla] likes to chuckle and dance and that is simply her. There was nothing supposed by that and even once I went again and received the receipt from the bakery, it did not say something about illustration, it simply stated assorted colours.’

Whitfield Academy is a Christian personal faculty the place tuition is $7,800 a 12 months. The varsity’s code of conduct addresses sexual orientation and says if a pupil’s off-campus conduct is not in keeping with the college’s beliefs, that pupil will be disciplined

Kayla’s household filed an attraction in opposition to the expulsion. She now attends a public faculty. Kayla pictured with mother Kimberly Alford

The varsity’s code of conduct addresses sexual orientation and says if a pupil’s off-campus conduct is not in keeping with the college’s beliefs, that pupil will be disciplined.

The varsity claimed the image was the most recent stint in two years’ value of ‘life-style violations’.

Alford says she does not understand how the college got here to its conclusion and has filed an attraction in opposition to the expulsion.

‘I really feel judged, she feels judged, simply very devastating for us,’ Alford stated.

‘You already know we train our youngsters what would Jesus do, What would he do right here?’ she added.

Nonetheless, faculty directors have refused to fulfill with Kayla and her household. Kayla was a freshman on the faculty, the place tuition prices $7,800 a 12 months.

The varsity did comply with record her withdrawal from the college as voluntary so it will not present on her faculty document. Kayla now attends a public faculty.