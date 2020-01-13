January 13, 2020 | 2:01am

A girl in Kentucky allegedly used a pit bull in an assault that left a person useless, a report mentioned.

Melissa Wolke was charged with homicide after she allegedly commanded the canine to chew 55-year-old Donald Abner as she pummeled him on Friday, in response to WKYT, citing Kentucky State Police.

Neighbors first witnessed the alleged assault and referred to as 911.

“Troopers and deputies advised the lady to halt and quit attacking the male subject that was on the ground,” Kentucky State Police trooper Scottie Pennington informed the outlet.

“She refused to, and also she was giving commands to the pit bull to attack the victim,” Pennington mentioned.

Authorities then tased Wolke and fatally shot the canine, the report mentioned.

Abner was declared useless on the scene. The Rockcastle County coroner informed the station it appeared he suffered chew wounds close to his neck and face.

“The way I look at it she used her animal, a pit bull, as a weapon to help her in this altercation,” Pennington mentioned.

A veterinarian examined the useless canine for rabies. The outcomes weren’t instantly clear.