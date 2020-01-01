Kerala Assembly Passes Anti-Citizenship Law Resolution

Kerala Meeting handed the decision looking for withdrawal of the Citizenship regulation.

New Delhi:

A day after Kerala Meeting handed the decision looking for withdrawal of the Citizenship regulation, CPI (M) chief Prakash Karat stated that it was a request to the Central authorities to take again the “unconstitutional” Citizenship Act.

Mr Karat stated that the Meeting urged the Centre to roll again the Citizenship regulation because it feels that the regulation is discriminatory in nature.

“Objections can be raised against any bill passed by the parliament. Everyone has the right to say that any law is wrong. Since the state felt that this Citizenship Amendment Act is unconstitutional, the Assembly urged the Centre to back it since it cannot strike the law down,” he was quoted as saying by information company ANI.

He stated the Meeting decision was not towards the regulation. “The Assembly has not taken any unlawful step. They (the Centre) are attacking the Constitution which cannot be allowed,” Mr Karat stated.

Following this, BJP MP and spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao demanded Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation.

“Citizenship law is a central law passed by both Houses of Parliament. If you are passing a resolution against it that means you are making a mockery of the Indian Constitution. In this case, Pinarayi Vijayan should resign from the (state) government and say I don’t have trust in the Constitution,” Mr Rao stated.

Reacting to the opposition to the decision, Mr Vijayan on Wednesday stated, “The resolution passed by Kerala (Assembly) is against the unconstitutional Act passed by the Centre. It has been noticed by the whole country.”

He stated that any challenges arising out of the transfer can be “faced together by Kerala”.