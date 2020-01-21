Kerala Chief Minister Condoles Death Of 8 State Tourists At Nepal Resort

Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his “deep grief” over the incident (File)

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Kerala Authorities on Tuesday stated it could take all steps to make sure that the our bodies of eight Keralite vacationers, who died at a resort in Nepal, are dropped at the state as early as attainable.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed “deep grief” over the incident, a launch from the Chief Minister’s Workplace stated.

The Non-Resident Keralite Affairs (NORKA) officers are in contact with the Indian Embassy in Nepal on Chief Minister’s instructions.

The our bodies are anticipated to be dropped at the state tomorrow after autopsy, the assertion added.

In the meantime, Minister of State for Exterior Affairs V Muraleedharan stated on Tuesday that Indian Embassy officers in Kathmandu had been taking steps to convey the our bodies again to India as early as attainable.

“We are in regular touch with the Indian embassy in Kathmandu”, he stated.

The Minister stated a health care provider on the Indian embassy additionally went to the hospital the place the our bodies are stored to look at the explanations for the deaths.

The eight vacationers, together with 4 minor youngsters, died on Tuesday after they fell unconscious attributable to a attainable fuel leak of their room at a resort in Nepal, in response to a media report in that nation.

The useless – two and 4 youngsters – had been a part of a gaggle of 15 folks travelling from Kerala to Pokhara, a preferred mountainous vacationer vacation spot.