Kerala Christian Body Raises ‘Love Jihad’ Concern, Minister Denies Claim

An influential physique of Christian bishops has raised concern over rising circumstances of “love jihad” in Kerala, alleging that it’s placing “societal peace” in danger.

“It is a matter of concern that ‘love jihad’ is on the rise in Kerala, posing danger to secular harmony and societal peace in the state,” the Syro Malabar Synod in Kochi stated in a press assertion in the present day, claiming that Christian ladies have been being killed and used for terrorist actions by extremist components.

“In response to what police have stated, half of the 21 Indians who joined ISIS have been Christian converts.

It’s a critical matter that many who usually are not within the official data are being transformed and used for terrorist actions. These statistics present that ‘love jihad’ isn’t imaginary,” the synod, chaired by Cardinal George Alencherry, stated.

The bishops additionally claimed that there have been complaints of Christian ladies being lured into relationships by extremists and later pressured to transform. “It is sad that the police have not acted with caution in such cases,” the press assertion learn.

Quickly after the discharge emerged, senior BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan accused the Kerala police of “hiding facts” to learn a specific neighborhood. “We have been raising the issue of love jihad from the very beginning. Now, a strong group from Christian community, the top bishops of the Church, have warned the church against love Jihad and forced conversions. Their concern is genuine. The Kerala government and the Director General of Police should place facts before the people on what action they have taken,” he stated.

Kerala Minister Thomas Isaac termed the assertion by the Syro Malabar Synod as baseless. “These allegations have no factual basis. There have been many such allegations in the past, but government investigations found no basis in these allegations. If there are concrete cases or allegations, they will definitely be looked into. But the Kerala government does not believe that there is any basis for such generalisation,” he instructed mediapersons.

“Love jihad” is a controversial idea floated by right-wing activists, whereby Muslim males are accused of focusing on ladies belonging to different communities with the intention of changing or radicalising them. None of those allegations, nonetheless, have been confirmed in a court docket of legislation.