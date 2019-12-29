Kerala Couple Marry After Falling In Love At Old Age Home, Photos Viral

Marriage ceremony footage of Kochaniyan Menon and Lakshmi Ammal went viral

Thrissur:

Twitteratti on Sunday tweeted congratulatory messages as an previous couple staying put in a government-run previous age house in Kerala tied the knot.

Kochaniyan Menon and Lakshmi Ammal, of their late 60s, met and fell in love on the house in Ramavarmapuram in Thrissur district.

As the marriage footage of 67-year-old Mr Menon and 65-year-old Ms Ammal, taken on Saturday, went viral, a consumer wrote: “Let love cross all borders.”

Lakshmi wore a pink silk saree and put jasmine flowers in her hair whereas Kochaniyan appeared dapper in conventional off-white ‘mundu’ (wrap round sarong) and a shirt.

One other consumer tweeted: “Kerala’s first wedding at old-age home — Kochaniyan weds Lakshmi Ammal… Congratulations.”

A consumer used coronary heart emojis and smileys and wrote: “Love sees no boundaries and can happen anywhere.”