Kerala Governor Faces Protests At Kannur University Over Citizenship Act

Some delegates shouted “Kerala Governor shame shame” as Arif Mohammed Khan concluded his speech.

Kannur:

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan confronted unprecedented protests on Saturday from some delegates throughout his speech on the Indian Historical past Congress.

The incident occurred on the Kannur college the place the Governor was inaugurating the 80th session of the Historical past Congress.

Some delegates protested after the governor spoke concerning the anti CAA agitations in numerous components of the nation. “You have every right to protest. But you cannot shout me down”, Arif Mohammed Khan stated repeatedly as among the delegates, sitting in entrance, protested contained in the auditorium.

He additionally stated, “when you shut the door for debate and discussion, you are promoting violence.” Holding placards, some college students from universities exterior the state had been seen elevating slogans and had been eliminated by police.

Expressing concern over the incident, Indian Historical past Congress Secretary stated, “some the delegates were peacefully standing and holding placards. They were roughed up by police”.

A girl delegate, who was taken away in a police jeep alleged the personnel had been pushing them.

This isn’t proper, she stated. In response to Citizenship Modification Act (CAA), members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who’ve come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan until December 31, 2014, and going through non secular persecution there, wouldn’t be handled as unlawful immigrants however given Indian citizenship.

The Act stated refugees of the six communities could be given Indian citizenship after residing in India for 5 years, as a substitute of 11 earlier.