Kerala Governor Supports Citizenship Law At History Event, Kicks Up Row

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s speech, through which he supported the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) on the Indian Historical past Congress at Kannur on Saturday, kicked up a large row on the occasion, with a number of delegates launching a spontaneous protest. The delegates claimed Mr Khan was quoting iconic leaders out of context in what they referred to as a political speech. “You have come with an agenda…you cannot shout me down,” he shot again, accusing the protesters of intolerance. In response, a delegate is heard shouting in a video that Mr Khan had an agenda and, “India is not Pakistan”.

Undeterred with the protest, the Governor went on along with his speech. “…Maulana Azad had said that partition has swept away dirt. But some potholes (ghadde) are left back, and it’s stinking due to water accumulating in it,” he mentioned.

“Stink is coming from you”, a visibly upset delegate retorted.

“Maulana Azad sahab had mentioned this for you all,” Mr Khan mentioned.

Mr Khan later tweeted and mentioned famous historian Irfan Habib, who was on the stage at time, “disrupted” his speech and shouted that “he should quote Godse” as an alternative of Maulana Azad, a pre-Indpendence Congress chief.

“Inaugural meet of Indian History Congress does not raise controversies. But at 80th session at Kannur University, Shri Irfan Habib raised some points on CAA. But, when Hon’ble Governor addressed these points, Sh.Habib rose from seat to physically stop him, as clear from video,” a tweet from his official account learn.

Inaugural meet of Indian Historical past Congress doesn’t elevate controversies. However at 80th session at Kannur college, Shri Irfan Habib raised some factors on CAA. However, when Hon’ble Governor addressed these factors, Sh.Habib rose from seat to bodily cease him, as clear from video pic.twitter.com/mZrlUTpONn — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) December 28, 2019

“Irfan Habib tried on stage to disrupt inaugural handle questioning the Governor’s proper to cite Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad, shouting that he ought to quote Godse. He pushed Governor’s ADC and Safety Officer, who prevented his unseemly gesture.

“Hon’ble Governor mentioned that he had responded to factors raised by earlier audio system, as an individual responsibility certain to defend and defend the Structure. However attempting to disrupt speech from stage and viewers as a result of intolerance in direction of completely different opinion is undemocratic,” he added.

A supply near Mr Habib instructed HEARALPUBLICIST that the occasion was Indian Historical past Congress not a seminar on CAA.

“The Governor was quoting Maulana Azad and Gandhi and others completely out of context and was occurring about Citizenship Modification Act. What does one say to him? If he misquotes them, then let him quote Godse solely. This was Indian Historical past Congress, not a seminar on Citizenship Modification Act…Everyone knows the type of remarks Kerala Governor has been making about Citizenship Modification Act in varied platforms,” the supply mentioned.

The police had been additionally seen taking away a lady delegate who was protesting towards the Governor’s speech. Different delegates surrounded her, not permitting the police to take her away.

“Irfan Habib was pushed, as he was chatting with the secretary, asking for the Governor to complete his speech, because it was already a protracted one,” the supply mentioned.

CPM MP KK Ragesh was additionally current on the occasion when the incident came about. “Governor was talking on partisan politics, not as somebody who holds a constitutional publish. He in actual fact began his speech addressing it to me, saying ‘Mr MP that is for you’… Irfan Habib was maybe loud however didn’t push anybody,” he mentioned.