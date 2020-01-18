Kerala Governor “Threatening” State In “Tough Language”, Says CPI(M)

Arif Mohammed Khan rubbished the anti-CAA decision handed by the state meeting lately.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Because the confrontation between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Left authorities intensified, the CPI(M) mouthpiece Deshabhimani at this time slammed him for making “political statements” and alleged he was “threatening” the state in a “tough language”.

In a hard-hitting editorial, it mentioned the governor who spoke to the media with out understanding the stature of the place being held by him, was making “political statements”.

In a report titled “Governor’s political game”, it mentioned the Governor is an individual who ought to act in accordance with the Structure and above private preferences.

Enraged over the mass participation of individuals within the protests towards the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) in Kerala, Mr Khan was “threatening” the state in a “tough language”, it alleged.

The editorial attacked Mr Khan for popping out in public towards the LDF authorities and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for not informing him earlier than transferring the highest court docket towards the CAA and for not signing the ordinance relating to the native self authorities ward delimitation.

“The attempt is to establish a precedence that the state has no independent power and it should await the Governor’s permission even for constitutionally guaranteed rights,” it mentioned.

“The Constitution does not mandate the state government to inform every decision to the Governor. This is evident in Article 167 of the Constitution,” the editorial mentioned.

The chief minister has solely the constitutional obligation to tell the selections of the state cupboard, and never the every day choices of the federal government, the every day mentioned.

Justifying the anti-CAA decision handed by the Kerala Meeting, the newspaper mentioned it was “legal” and “passed in accordance with the rules and regulations. There is no need to inform the governor in advance before the resolution is passed,” it added.