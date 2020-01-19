Kerala Mosque Hosts Hindu Wedding, Chief Minister Extends Wishes

Bride Anju and the groom Sarath exchanged garlands and carried out rituals. (Fb)

Alappuzha (Kerala):

In a uncommon marriage ceremony ceremony held in a Mosque, a Hindu couple tied the nuptial knot and exchanged vows Kerala’s Alappuzha on Sunday.

The wedding hosted by the Cheruvally Muslim Jamaat mosque close to Alappuzha, was held based on Hindu rituals in entrance of a lighted conventional lamp, with company from each the communities.

The Bride Anju and the groom Sarath exchanged garlands and carried out rituals within the presence of a priest on the mosque premises, which was decked up for the uncommon event signifying communal amity.

A vegetarian sadya (meal) was additionally held on the premises.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Fb to congratulate the younger couple and mentioned the state has at all times upheld and showcased such stunning examples of non secular concord.

The marriage was held at a time when a concerted try was being made to divide individuals within the identify of faith, Mr Vijayan mentioned conveying his needs to the couple, their households and the mosque committee.

“Kerala is one and we will stay united,” he mentioned and shared of the marriage ceremony.

For the reason that bride hailed from a poor financial background, Anju’s mom had sought assist from the mosque committee to conduct the marriage, which they readily agreed.

The Mosque committee additionally gifted 10 sovereigns of gold and Rs 2 lakh to the bride as a marriage reward.

The wedding was held as per Hindu rituals. Meals for round 1,000 individuals was additionally organized, Nujumudeen Alummoottil, secretary of Cheruvally Jamaat committee mentioned.