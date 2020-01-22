Kerala To Meet Entire Expenses For Airlifting Remains Of Nepal Tourists

The our bodies are anticipated to be introduced on Thursday after autopsy.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Kerala authorities will meet all the bills for airlifting the our bodies of eight vacationers from the state who died at a resort in Nepal, official sources mentioned right here on Wednesday.

The victims, together with 4 kids, died attributable to potential asphyxiation after they fell unconscious most likely attributable to a gasoline leak from a heater of their room at a mountainous resort in Makwanpur district of Nepal.

“The government will bear the entire expenses to bring the bodies to the state from Nepal”, a supply within the Chief Minister’s Workplace instructed information company PTI.

The Norka (Non Resident Keralites Affairs) division has been in contact with the members of the family and pals of those that died for the reason that incident came about and so they got here to find out about some points regarding the transportation of the our bodies.

The matter was dropped at the Chief Minister’s discover following which the choice to bear the bills was taken, official sources mentioned.

Those that died – two and 4 kids – have been a part of a bunch of 15 individuals travelling from Kerala to Pokhara, a well-liked mountainous vacationer vacation spot. They have been on their manner again dwelling and stayed at Everest Panorama Resort in Daman within the district on Monday evening.

The our bodies are anticipated to be introduced on Thursday after autopsy.