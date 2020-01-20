Kerala To Not Cooperate With Updation Process Of Population Register

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired the particular cupboard assembly in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Left authorities in Kerala on Monday determined to tell the Centre that it might not cooperate with any official procedures relating to the updation of the Nationwide Inhabitants Register (NPR).

The choice on this regard was taken at a particular cupboard assembly chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram.

The federal government additionally determined to tell the Registrar Normal and Census Commissioner beneath the Union Dwelling Ministry they won’t be able to cooperate with something in regard to the updation of the NPR.