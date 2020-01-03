Kerala woman claims she’s Anuradha Paudwal’s biological daughter, demands Rs 50 crore compensation

Anuradha PaudwalFb

Veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal woke to a stunning information whereby a 45-year-old girl named Karmala Modex residing in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram claimed that she is the daughter of the playback singer. Karmala has filed a petition within the district household court docket in search of a compensation of Rs 50 crore from the singer for abandoning her and denying her childhood.

4 days outdated handed over to foster dad and mom

Karmala, who was born in 1974, has claimed that Anuradha had left her when she was 4 days outdated to her foster dad and mom Ponnachan and Agnes. She stated that nearly 5 years in the past, her foster father Ponnachan confided in her on his deathbed that her bilogical mom was Anuradha Paudwal. And even her foster mom Agnes wasn’t conscious that Karmala wasn’t her organic daughter. They raised her as her fourth baby. Her foster dad and mom had been having three sons earlier than Karmala.

“I was told that I was four days old when I was handed over to my foster parents. Ponnachan, who was posted in the Army in Maharashtra at the time, was friends with Anuradha. Later, he got a transfer to Kerala,” Karmala was quoted as saying by The Indian Specific.

Problem Paudwals for DNA take a look at

Karmala, who’s at present married and has three youngsters, stated that she tried to get in contact with Anuradha earlier than submitting the case after her father’s stunning revelation however she by no means obtained a constructive response from the singer. She stated that after some time, Anuradha had apparently blocked her quantity as effectively.

“If Paudwal and her husband reject Karmala’s claim, she would ask for a DNA test,” Karmala’s advocate Anil Prasad stated.

Anuradha Paudwal shuns Karmala’s claims

In the meantime, Anuradha Paudwal has rubbished the claims made by Karmala and he or she’s not entitled to answer “idiotic statements”. “I don’t clarify idiotic statements. It’s below my dignity. Thanks for your concern,” the playback singer stated.

The singer’s spokesperson too shunned Karmala’s claims of being Anuradha’s organic daughter. “She is a psycho. Anuradha Paudwal’s daughter Kavita was born in 1974 so Karmala’s claims are false. She has mentioned about Anuradha Paudwal’s husband but she doesn’t even know that he has already died. If she is actually her daughter, she should give Anuradha Paudwal money and not demand Rs 50 crore,” the singer’s spokesperson stated.