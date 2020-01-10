Kerala’s Malappuram is world’s fastest growing city; Kozhikode, Kollam in top 10 list

Causes that prompted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to step down as Royals













A survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) revealed that three Indian cities have been listed because the world’s fastest-growing city areas,. Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kollam had been the one three cities to make it to the highest 10 of the world’s fastest-growing cities.

Kerala home boat

Malappuram was ranked No. 1 on this planet rankings with a 44.1 per cent change between 2015 and 2020. Whereas Kozhikode was ranked fourth with 34.5 per cent change and Kollam was at quantity 10 with 31.1 per cent, the EIU survey revealed.

Thrissur, Surat, Tiruppur make it to the listing

The opposite cities within the high 10 listing had been three cities from China, one every from Nigeria, Oman, UAE and Vietnam. Different Indian cities that made the listing had been Thrissur in Kerala at 13th place, Gujarat’s Surat at 26, whereas and Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur is at 30.

Taking to Twitter, Industrialist Anand Mahindra, “Good to see that the fastest growing in India is not the monster metropolises, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata etc. When smaller towns & cities grow it signals that a wider distribution of wealth & job opportunities is underway. We need smaller towns to Rise!”