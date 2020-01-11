Kesha, Halsey, Dispatch, Billy Strings and more upcoming Denver concerts

On this Jan. 28, 2018 picture, Kesha, left, performs “Praying” as Camila Cabello, middle, and Andra Day stand by on the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Sq. Backyard in New York. (Matt Sayles, Invision/AP)

Kesha, who has evidently reverted to spelling her identify with out the greenback signal, is the most recent artist to announce a tour with New Orleans bounce queen Massive Freedia as help — presumably lending credibility to the previous’s style whereas bringing Freedia’s rising legion of followers into the fold. They’ll cease by Mission Ballroom on Could 11, and you may in all probability already inform which artist this reporter is extra concerned about seeing. Tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 10. ($60-$150.50, axs.com)

Electro-pop singer-songwriter Halsey has amassed sufficient Colorado followers to justify a Pink Rocks Amphitheatre headlining date, with tickets for the July 27 live performance on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 17. Scheduled visitors embody Blackbear and PVRIS. (Costs TBA, axs.com)

Boston’s rootsy, tuneful Dispatch is the most recent pop-rock act to announce a collaboration with the Colorado Symphony. Tickets for the July 30, all-ages present at Pink Rocks, with Ripe and Emelise, are on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 17. ($49.50-$75, axs.com)

Following Denver and mountain-based pageant appearances, selecting dynamo Billy Strings will headline the Boulder Theater April 2-Four with a trio of exhibits which can be more likely to promote out. Tickets went on sale Wednesday, Jan. eight. ($29.50-$30, bouldertheater.com)

English indie rock act Bombay Bicycle Membership will play the April 20 slot on the Ogden Theatre, with not-so-distinctively named opener Sports activities Crew. Tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 10. ($29.75-$35.00, axs.com)

Rochester, N.Y.’s Joywave is again with a headlining present at Englewood’s Gothic Theatre on Could 13. Tickets for the 16-and-up set are on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 10. ($20.75-$25, axs.com)

The annual Pink Floyd tribute present from Brit Floyd returns to Pink Rocks on June 11 to learn Colorado Public TV Channel-12. Tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 17. ($65-$80, axs.com)

And now for the kid-friendliest present of the Pink Rocks calendar thus far: Kidz Bop Reside, which options covers of well-known pop songs, will take over the Morrison amphitheater on Sept. 6 as a part of its 2020 tour. Tickets for the all-ages (clearly) occasion are on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 10. ($35-$95, axs.com)

DeadRocks VII, because the annual displaying at Pink Rocks from Zeds Useless known as, will this 12 months characteristic the aforementioned headliner together with openers yet-to-be-announced. Tickets for the July 2-Three, all-ages concert events are on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 10. ($42.50-$80, axs.com)

English singer-songwriter Howard Jones, who loved success within the 1980s with a string of synth-pop hits corresponding to “No One Is to Blame,” is bringing his acoustic trio to the Oriental Theater on Feb. 29. Tickets are on sale. ($25-$250, theorientaltheater.com)

Subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter, In The Know, to get leisure information despatched straight to your inbox.