Kevin Owens Explains Why He Blocks Fans Who Hate On Roman Reigns & The Young Bucks

Kevin Owens is kind of lively on social media and he likes to have some enjoyable from time to time. He additionally doesn’t admire it when individuals use the platform to throw shade.

The Younger Bucks have left Twitter as a result of it’s typically a really unfavourable place. Whereas talking to Booker T’s Corridor Of Fame Podcast, Kevin Owens defined how he sees social media. You don’t should be saying one thing explicitly about him in an effort to get blocked.

“I was an enormous social media man. It helped me make a little bit of a reputation for myself whereas on the independents… However after I got here to WWE – clearly they offer you a much bigger platform than the indies – so you have got much more individuals with entry to you and individuals who know you. Fairly frankly, quite a lot of these individuals aren’t good individuals. By the years I’ve skilled my share of crappy issues mentioned about me – you may discuss me and I received’t bat an eyelash – however once they begin going after youngsters, even not my youngsters… “I get this on a regular basis the place I see individuals, ‘Oh, you blocked my friend on Twitter, why? He never said anything about you.’ I used to see individuals discuss different people who I care about and they’d say actually horrible issues. I blocked these individuals as properly as a result of if that’s how they give thought to individuals I respect, then I don’t need them to comply with me or have entry to me.”

Kevin Owens mentioned that he’s seen individuals say terrible issues about his buddies and he simply doesn’t need them his timeline. He cited Roman Reigns and The Younger Bucks particularly, however KO is a popular man so there are possible many extra individuals he doesn’t need to see dragged on Twitter.

“I’m like, ‘I don’t want these people to have access to me.’ It’s not just Roman as it’s so many people. The Young Bucks are friends of mine and I was tagged in a tweet where this guy was talking about he hopes The Young Bucks break their neck. Then you’re not a fan. It doesn’t matter if you don’t like them, to wish that on someone, I want no part of that,” “That’s the kind of stuff that has driven me from social media. I still use it once in a while and I like posting about my family. But I try to keep wrestling out of it because I don’t enjoy that part of it. Everybody’s got an opinion and everybody thinks their opinion is important, but I don’t care for it in that way.”

Kevin Owens goes sturdy into 2020. He’s beautiful anybody in his means and a brand new alliance with Samoa Joe might be extremely attention-grabbing. We’ll should see what’s subsequent for Owens, however if you wish to hold following him on Twitter it could be a good suggestion to be good to his buddies.

