Kevin Owens Responds To Mojo Rawley Calling Him A ‘Pretty Boy’ During WWE RAW

The AOP are gunning at Kevin Owens, however so was Mojo Rawley this week on RAW. Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe could be in the best way as effectively. The one factor followers actually wish to see out of that is Kevin Owens getting his palms on Seth Rollins.

Following RAW final night time, KO tweeted out an image of his face after AOP was completed with him. He had blood on his face in the course of the broadcast and for this reason. Sarcastically all of this went down after Mojo Rawley known as KO a “pretty boy.”

So, Mojo calls me a reasonably boy on Uncooked (thanks) and AOP and Seth attempt to spoil my face minutes later… Coincidence? I don’t suppose so. Seth, Arkam, Razor, your jealousy is comprehensible, justifiable however not forgivable. Good strive although.

I’ll see you three asshats subsequent week.

If Owens took this image on the night time of the assault it’s doubtless every week previous at this level. Hopefully, Owens’ face will probably be healed up just a little bit for Christmas morning photographs. It’s in all probability not the primary time Owens has been banged up throughout a household gathering.

Kevin Owens doesn’t appear too completely happy about how RAW went this week. We’ll simply need to see how WWE books this whole state of affairs as they head towards the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.