Kevin Owens Says NXT Title Is More Prestigious Than Main Roster IC & US Titles

Kevin Owens has held the NXT Title, the US Title, the IC Title, and the Common Title in WWE. He hasn’t held the WWE World Title but, however that could be okay for him. When requested about this on WWE The Bump, KO defined why he’s all the time a Grand Slam Champion in WWE.

The NXT Title means quite a bit now, however for Kevin Owens it was already fairly prestigious when he gained it. Which means it issues extra when evaluating it to the WWE essential roster’s secondary titles.

“Regardless of whether it was considered that monumental back then I would put the NXT Title above the United States title easy and probably the Intercontinental Title as well. So, I think that probably makes me a grand slam winner.” “The United States title and while they mean a lot to the people who hold them and it meant a lot to me when I was United States champion — and they still are. I’d love to be the United States Champion. I’d love to be the Intercontinental Champion as well, but they’re the secondary title on their respective brands, that’s just the way they are.”

WWE may not formally take into account Kevin Owens as a Grand Slam Champion but. Maybe they should alter their file books. To him, it definitely issues because the NXT Title is the highest title of the gold and black model with a laundry listing of remarkable champions.

