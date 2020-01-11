Kevin Owens Says Vince McMahon Kept Him On Hold For Over 5 Hours Recently

Kevin Owens will group up with The Huge Present and Samoa Joe as soon as once more on WWE RAW subsequent week. They are going to face Seth Rollins and the AOP, however there’s a really fascinating stipulation. Their match will probably be a “fist fight” and that could be a very complicated gimmick match thought.

KO appears to be simply as confused as everybody else about this gimmick match. He despatched out a message to WWE kindly asking them to elucidate the principles to him so he is aware of what he’s in for subsequent week. He tried calling Vince McMahon, however Owens simply ended up on maintain.

Hey, @WWE. Can somebody inform me what the principles to a Fist Struggle are? If I punch by Seth’s face, can we win? I referred to as Vince this week to ask him and he put me on maintain for five hours and 18 minutes earlier than the decision mysteriously dropped Anyway, lme know. Thanks!

Letting Kevin Owens know what the principles for a “fist fight” are may not be Vince McMahon’s #1 precedence. He has numerous essential issues to do like arranging the beginning of the XFL in lower than 20 days. Hopefully, somebody can work out the principles by Monday.