Kevin Owens Shares Bad Joke Sami Zayn Made About His Cat

January 13, 2020
2 Min Read

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn return years. Their friendship began manner earlier than coming to WWE as the 2 racked up many miles on the highway and hours within the ring.

Owens and Zayn talk usually and generally Sami will even attempt to be a comic. This time it didn’t work and Owens was more than pleased to tweet out the dialog he had along with his previous buddy with a joke that fell flat.

Me: “Dwight is my favorite cat, I think.”

Sami: “What I like about Dwight is he follows you.”

Me: “Yeah he follows me everywhere.”

Sami: “He follows you on Twitter!”

Me: “What?”

Sami: “Nothing, bad joke.”

Me: “I’m going to tweet that exchange.”

Sami: “No, no! Don’t!”

Sami Zayn replied again saying: “Can’t a man tell a bad cat joke in the car anymore without the masses hearing about it? What is this world coming to?” Apparently, they will’t as a result of Kevin Owens tweeted that out.

— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) January 12, 2020



Growth goes the dynamite!

