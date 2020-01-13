Kevin Owens Shares Bad Joke Sami Zayn Made About His Cat

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn return years. Their friendship began manner earlier than coming to WWE as the 2 racked up many miles on the highway and hours within the ring.

Owens and Zayn talk usually and generally Sami will even attempt to be a comic. This time it didn’t work and Owens was more than pleased to tweet out the dialog he had along with his previous buddy with a joke that fell flat.

Me: “Dwight is my favorite cat, I think.” Sami: “What I like about Dwight is he follows you.” Me: “Yeah he follows me everywhere.” Sami: “He follows you on Twitter!” Me: “What?” Sami: “Nothing, bad joke.” Me: “I’m going to tweet that exchange.” Sami: “No, no! Don’t!”

Sami Zayn replied again saying: “Can’t a man tell a bad cat joke in the car anymore without the masses hearing about it? What is this world coming to?” Apparently, they will’t as a result of Kevin Owens tweeted that out.