Kevin Owens Would Jump At Chance To Compete For NXT Title

NXT is gaining quite a lot of recognition as USA Community gives them a wonderful house. Now the NXT Title means greater than ever, however to Kevin Owens it was already on par with the WWE Title and Common Championship.

Whereas chatting with The Bump, Kevin Owens opened up about NXT. He additionally wouldn’t thoughts going again.

He in contrast the NXT Title to the highest titles on the principle roster and stated he would soar at a the prospect to compete for that gold. Owens additionally stated that whatever the NXT Title being within the image he would nonetheless be wonderful with going again to NXT.

“The NXT Title is the top title on NXT and just the way that NXT handles itself and the way people view NXT I think that title is just as prestigious as the WWE one, the Universal one. If I were given the chance — like if they said ‘you’re going back to NXT, but you’re going to be competing for the NXT Title’ — first of all, if they came to me and said ‘you’re going back to NXT’ without the NXT Title part I’d be ‘Okay.’ If the NXT Title was on the line as well I would jump on that offer.”

There was a time just lately when some thought Kevin Owens would possibly go to NXT. He was a shock participant in WarGames throughout a time when NXT was loading up their present for the Wednesday Evening Wars.

Kevin Owens is at the moment in a prime feud on Uncooked with Seth Rollins and the AOP. We’ll must see what’s within the playing cards, however the principle roster appears to wish him proper now.

