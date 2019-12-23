Kevin Smith reveals his sneaky Rise of Skywalker cameo

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Photographs
Geek Supreme and intensely humorous man Kevin Smith is in Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker — not that anybody however him would discover.
Following via on a promise he made to Smith (a particularly heartwarming promise which we’ll get to shortly), author/director J.J. Abrams gave the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot filmmaker a small onscreen cameo within the remaining installment of the Skywalker Saga. Smith took to his Fb web page to giddily recount the circumstances which led to his small function, and to boast about how he can now be bodily seen in a Star Wars film (versus the voice cameo he was given in Star Wars: The Pressure Awakens).
Addressing Abrams instantly, Smith congratulated Abrams on Rise of Skywalker‘s opening, and wrote, “Thank you for letting me be in the series of flicks that I fell in love with 42 years ago!” He then defined to his followers, “Back when I had my heart attack [in 2018], J.J. sent me an email that said ‘Live through this and I’ll put you in Episode 9!’ When they went into production last year… I wrote J.J. and asked ‘So… I’m alive. That offer still good?'”
Because it turned out, it was. Smith continued, “He confirmed and I flew out to England to visit [Pinewood Studios] for a few days, during which time I giddily watched J.J. do his thing until I was called into action! Ducking Stormtroopers on Kijimi, Poe passes a cyborg walking beside a bundled-up local. That local is me!” Try the photograph under, and inform us in the event you’d have acknowledged him in the event you did not know.
No? Yeah, we thought not. Anyway, Smith then went on to drop a tidbit that we discover to be simply too superior for phrases. “Thank you, my friend in the Force, for even making the offer in the first place, let alone following through on it,” he wrote. “You gave me a uncommon sensation I have not had since I used to be an motion determine gathering child in 1983 once you let me come over to your home to play [Star Wars] with you!”
The considered the longer term Silent Bob and the longer term Star Wars director smashing motion figures collectively in fight after they had been wee tots is simply superb. It isn’t like Smith wanted to up his cool quotient any extra, although — he is in all probability so much cooler than you understand.
Kevin Smith is concerned in additional cool stuff than you may suppose
The CW
Not solely has Smith now been in two Star Wars motion pictures (certain, they had been very minor components, however that is two greater than you have been in), he is additionally the uncommon inventive to maneuver between the DC and Marvel universes, and we’re not simply speaking comics. Oh, certain,we might discuss these; he is written Batman comics for the previous writer, and Daredevil and Spider-Man books for the latter. However you could not understand that Smith has helmed a good variety of episodes of two completely different sequence within the CW’s Arrowverse, having contributed three installments of The Flash from 2016-2018 and 4 episodes of Supergirl from 2017-2018.
On high of that, Smith is cooking up an grownup animated sequence based mostly on one in all Marvel Comics’ quirkiest and most beloved characters: Howard the Duck. Though the character has appeared in a post-credits sequence in Guardians of the Galaxy and in a small, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in Avengers: Endgame, he is arguably nonetheless most firmly related to the extraordinarily ill-advised 1986 live-action characteristic bearing his title, which is broadly thought of to be among the many worst motion pictures of all time (and which, by the way, counted George Lucas amongst its govt producers).
Smith’s sequence will dwell on Disney-controlled Hulu (no grownup animated fare for Disney , thanks very a lot) alongside three others: Hit-Monkey, from the Blades of Glory writing group of Josh Gordon and Will Speck; The Tigra and Dazzler Present, which will likely be govt produced by comic Chelsea Handler; and M.O.D.O.Ok., from govt producer and author Patton Oswalt. The 4 sequence will cross over, Avengers-style, in The Offenders, wherein the principals will likely be compelled to group as much as tackle some dire risk (though, in accordance with a Hulu press launch, “nobody asked them to, and we’d be better off if they didn’t”).
For the icing on the Geek Cake, Smith created and can produce the upcoming Netflix animated sequence Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which is claimed to tie up unresolved storylines from the beloved Filmation cartoon from the ’80s. The sequence doesn’t but have a premiere date, however Smith has promised to introduce its voice solid quickly; in November 2019, he took to Twitter to guarantee us that when this occurs, “it won’t break the internet; instead, it will make the internet believe that we’re living in a simulation in which the programmers wanna see us smile & cry tears of joy.”
Critically, we love this man, and we’re glad we’re dwelling in a universe the place no mere coronary heart assault might hold him sidelined for lengthy. We’ll be preserving an eye fixed out for information regarding Smith’s sure-to-be-awesome animated endeavors, and we’ll hold you knowledgeable.
Add Comment