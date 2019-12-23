Kevin Smith reveals his sneaky Rise of Skywalker cameo

Cookies assist us ship our Providers. Through the use of our Providers, you conform to our use of cookies. Study Extra.

Geek Supreme and intensely humorous man Kevin Smith is in Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker — not that anybody however him would discover.

Following via on a promise he made to Smith (a particularly heartwarming promise which we’ll get to shortly), author/director J.J. Abrams gave the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot filmmaker a small onscreen cameo within the remaining installment of the Skywalker Saga. Smith took to his Fb web page to giddily recount the circumstances which led to his small function, and to boast about how he can now be bodily seen in a Star Wars film (versus the voice cameo he was given in Star Wars: The Pressure Awakens).

Addressing Abrams instantly, Smith congratulated Abrams on Rise of Skywalker‘s opening, and wrote, “Thank you for letting me be in the series of flicks that I fell in love with 42 years ago!” He then defined to his followers, “Back when I had my heart attack [in 2018], J.J. sent me an email that said ‘Live through this and I’ll put you in Episode 9!’ When they went into production last year… I wrote J.J. and asked ‘So… I’m alive. That offer still good?'”

Because it turned out, it was. Smith continued, “He confirmed and I flew out to England to visit [Pinewood Studios] for a few days, during which time I giddily watched J.J. do his thing until I was called into action! Ducking Stormtroopers on Kijimi, Poe passes a cyborg walking beside a bundled-up local. That local is me!” Try the photograph under, and inform us in the event you’d have acknowledged him in the event you did not know.

No? Yeah, we thought not. Anyway, Smith then went on to drop a tidbit that we discover to be simply too superior for phrases. “Thank you, my friend in the Force, for even making the offer in the first place, let alone following through on it,” he wrote. “You gave me a uncommon sensation I have not had since I used to be an motion determine gathering child in 1983 once you let me come over to your home to play [Star Wars] with you!”

The considered the longer term Silent Bob and the longer term Star Wars director smashing motion figures collectively in fight after they had been wee tots is simply superb. It isn’t like Smith wanted to up his cool quotient any extra, although — he is in all probability so much cooler than you understand.