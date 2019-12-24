It seems we formally have a brand new Christmas custom in Hollywood: Kevin Spacey resurfacing from who-knows-where to ship vacation greetings that appear extra like unsettling, thinly-veiled threats.

On Tuesday, December 24, the disgraced actor shared a weird, minute-long video through which he channels his Home of Playing cards character Frank Underwood (R.I.P.) for the second Christmas Eve in a row. Sure, as we reported, the star posted an identical video final 12 months, cryptically addressing the sexual assault allegations that led to his demise.

Lots’s occurred within the 12 months since: in July, prosecutors dropped considered one of Spacey’s sexual assault instances, citing “unavailability” of the complaining witness, an 18-year-old busboy in Nantucket. Then, in October, the Los Angeles County District Lawyer’s Workplace dropped one other sexual assault case after the accuser, an nameless therapeutic massage therapist, all of a sudden died.

Spacey alluded to these authorized victories in his most up-to-date vacation greeting video, telling viewers as Underwood:

“You didn’t really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you? It’s been a pretty good year, and I’m grateful to have my health back. And in light of that, I’ve made some changes in my life and I’d like to invite you to join me.”

Weirdly sufficient, he went on to ask followers to unfold kindness towards each other, saying together with his signature intimidating stare:

“As we walk into 2020, I want to cast my vote for more good in this world. Ah yes, I know what you’re thinking. Can he be serious? I’m dead serious. And it’s not that hard, trust me. The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack. But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can kill them with kindness.”

Effectively, that’s a pleasant sentiment…

However why are we shivering proper now?

Is the embattled star really simply making a plea for kindness, or is he hinting at one thing else utterly? Both method, this vacation video greeting shouldn’t be making us really feel heat and fuzzy inside — fairly the other, the truth is!

What do U consider this weird new vacation custom, Perezcious readers? Ch-ch-check out the video, titled KTWK, (beneath) and share all of your Spacey-related ideas within the feedback!