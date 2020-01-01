Kevin Spacey Settles Sexual Assault Case After Death Of Accuser: Report

Kevin Spacey was accused of making an attempt to fondle the accuser’s genitals and making an attempt to kiss him.

Washington:

American actor Kevin Spacey has settled the sexual harassment case introduced towards him by an unnamed therapeutic massage therapist who died final 12 months.

As per the Hollywood reporter, the settlement phrases between the actor and the accuser’s son had not been revealed and a federal choose nonetheless needed to signal.

The masseuse, who died on September 6, filed a criticism below John Doe, claiming that Spacey attacked him at a therapeutic massage session in Malibu three years in the past.

The actor was accused of making an attempt to fondle the accuser’s genitals and making an attempt to kiss him.

Nonetheless, as per the Hollywood reporter, after the alleged sufferer expired, the court docket permitted the particular administrative officer of his property, his son, as a defendant in litigation.

Attorneys of Spacey and the son agreed that the lawsuit must be dismissed by prejudice, which is to say that it couldn’t be filed once more, stated the Federal Courtroom paperwork lodged in California on Monday.

Spacey has been accused of sexual misconduct by over a dozen individuals.

Considered one of them was the ex-husband of Princess Martha Louise of Norway, Ari Behn, who accused Spacey in 2007 of taming him below a desk. On Christmas Day Ari Behn dedicated suicide.