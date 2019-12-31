Kevin Spacey settles sexual assault lawsuit with estate of male massage therapist

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com and Wires

31 December 2019

Kevin Spacey has settled a lawsuit with the property of a therapeutic massage therapist who had accused him of sexual assault throughout a session.

The property of the nameless accuser, who reportedly died of most cancers in September, filed a discover dismissing the lawsuit on Monday. Either side agreed to pay their very own prices, however different phrases weren’t disclosed, Selection reported.

The accuser had claimed that in an October 2016 session in Malibu, Spacey pressured him to seize his genitals and tried to kiss him. Spacey denied the allegation.

In September, Los Angeles County prosecutors rejected felony fees within the case, saying they may not proceed with out testimony from the therapeutic massage therapist.

Kevin Spacey (seen in a Christmas video final week) has settled a lawsuit with the property of a therapeutic massage therapist who had accused him of sexual assault throughout a session

Massachusetts prosecutors in July dropped a felony case towards Spacey involving an indecent assault and battery cost.

The cost was filed final yr after Spacey was accused of groping an 18-year-old man at a bar on the resort island of Nantucket in 2016.

In that case, Spacey’s accuser invoked his Fifth Modification proper to not testify about textual content messages from the evening of the alleged groping that the protection claimed have been deleted.

Police in London are additionally investigating allegations of sexual misconduct by Spacey, however there’s been no public replace on that inquiry.

The Metropolitan Police are investigating six claims of sexual assault and assault towards Spacey, who ran London’s Previous Vic Theatre between 2004 and 2015.

British police traveled to the U.S. in Could to interview Spacey about sexual assault allegations.

Kevin Spacey is seen in Massachusetts court docket in January to face indictment. These fees have been dropped by prosecutors in July

With out naming Spacey, the London drive mentioned that ‘a person was voluntarily interviewed beneath warning in America by officers from the Met’s Advanced Case Crew. He was not arrested. Inquiries are ongoing’.

Underneath warning means the interview was recorded and can be utilized in future prosecutions. British police do not establish suspects till they’ve been charged.

The slew of accusations towards Spacey led to his firing from Home Of Playing cards and his removing from the finished film All The Cash In The World, which was reshot with actor Christopher Plummer.

Final week, Spacey launched a weird one-minute video addressing viewers in character as Frank Underwood from Home Of Playing cards.

‘The following time somebody does one thing you don’t like, you’ll be able to go on the assault. However you can too maintain your hearth, and do the sudden. You may…kill them with kindness,’ he says within the video.