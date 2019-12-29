Keyboard Fight Over Amruta Fadnavis’ Tweet On “Bad Leader” Swipe At Sena

Amruta Fadnavis launched a contemporary assault on the Shiv Sena over shifting of wage accounts

Mumbai:

Amruta Fadnavis, the spouse of former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP chief Devendra Fadnavis, has launched a contemporary assault on the Shiv Sena over the Thane Municipal Company’s transfer to shift wage accounts from Axis Financial institution to a nationalised financial institution. Ms Fadnavis is a senior govt at Asia Financial institution.

“Having a bad leader was not Maharashtra’s fault – but staying with one is,” Ms Fadnavis tweeted, including, “Jaago (get up) Maharashtra”.

She added a report by The Financial Occasions newspaper in her tweet the place she stated she would proceed to criticise the Uddhav Thackeray authorities over the problem. “The accounts were bagged by Axis Bank much before I married Devendra… during the tenure of the Congress-NCP regime. Private banks are also Indian banks and provide superior technological services. The government should think rationally. By doing this (shifting the accounts), they are trying to target Devendra and me,” Ms Fadnavis instructed the newspaper.

The Maharashtra Police’s wage accounts price Rs 11,000 crore a yr can also be transferred to a public sector financial institution (PSB), information company Press Belief of India reported.

Responding to Ms Fadnavis, Shiv Sena chief Priyanka Chaturvedi stated she was “surprised” that the Axis Financial institution govt was calling the matter “vendetta”.

“Surprised that she is calling it vendetta because if it were, she agrees that the former CM favoured moving accounts to Axis Bank as she was employed there. If decision to move accounts was business as usual with zilch involvement of her and former CM then where is the question of targeting?” Ms Chaturvedi stated.

Final however not the least, a tip to Ms. Fadnavis, judging Maharashtra and educating Maharashtrians what to do positively does not come beneath the purview of an worker of @AxisBank .

Those that scribble partitions ought to study to learn the writing on the wall. Jai Maharashtra. https://t.co/oL8kUKieq6 — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) December 29, 2019

“In fact, after reading the interview I urge the Maharashtra government to investigate how moving accounts to Axis bank isn’t a clear case of conflict of interest. Also investigate whether any/how much CSR was given to the BJP schemes by Axis Bank after moving the accounts?” the Sena chief stated, referring to company social duty of the PSB.

The confrontation between Ms Fadnavis and Ms Chaturvedi started when the Axis Financial institution govt tweeted to assault Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray whereas responding to her husband’s remark condemning Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his “My name is not Rahul Savarkar” comment.

The Shiv Sena-Congress-Nationalist Congress Occasion mix got here to energy in Maharashtra after the BJP couldn’t muster up the quantity wanted to type authorities.