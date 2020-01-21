KFC Apologises For Sexist Australian Advertisement

KFC has apologised for the commercial.

KFC on Tuesday apologised for an commercial in Australia that reveals two boys staring a girl’s breasts, after calls from a neighborhood marketing campaign group to boycott the fast-food big over the advert it referred to as “sexist”.

The 15-second advert, which has been operating on tv for the previous three weeks and can also be posted on KFC Australia’s YouTube channel, reveals a girl wearing a brief playsuit examine her backside and alter her breasts as she appears to be like at her reflection within the window of a parked automotive.

The automotive’s window then rolls down to point out two younger boys staring on the girl’s breasts, earlier than she smiles and says, “Did someone say KFC?”

The Zinger Popcorn field advert has to date garnered over 60,000 views with over 160 dislikes and 700 likes on YouTube.

“We apologise if anyone was offended by our latest commercial. Our intention was not to stereotype women and young boys in a negative light,” a spokesperson for Yum Manufacturers-owned KFC’s South Pacific unit stated.

Whereas many viewers didn’t approve of the advert, some took to Twitter to label the advert “funny” and stated there was no want for the corporate to apologise.

Collective Shout, a bunch which campaigns in opposition to the objectification of girls, condemned the advert and stated it was a “regression to tired and archaic stereotypes where young women are sexually objectified for male pleasure.”

“Ads like this reinforce the false idea that we can’t expect better from boys. It is another manifestation of the ‘boys will be boys’ trope, hampering our ability to challenge sexist ideas which contribute to harmful behaviour towards women and girls,” the group’s spokeswoman, Melinda Liszewski, stated.