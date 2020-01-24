KGF 2 concept trailer: Rocking Star Yash looks unstoppable, kills enemies like insects

Rocking Star YashYouTube Screenshot

It was actually a disappointing second for followers when the makers did not launch the teaser of KGF 2 on Rocking Star Yash’s birthday on January eight. Director Prashanth Neel apologized to his followers for not having the ability to ship on time and took sole duty for it. However an idea trailer of KGF 2 has amazed followers to the core and has actually taken the web by storm.

The mashup trailer of KGF 2 begins with a dramatic background music highlighting the movie’s title. Shining like a blazing fireplace, Rocking Star Yash’s identify takes over the display screen. Yash then makes a surprising entry choosing holding a lit cigarette in his fingers whereas choosing up a glass of whiskey.

Within the subsequent body, Yash is seen coming into right into a warehouse with a machine gun resting on his proper shoulder. He begins firing bullets at his closely armed enemies and killing all of them. Watching his gang members fall like bugs, Sanjay Dutt enters into the body to show Rocky bhai a lesson. He makes method by means of a sea of gang members like a lion strolling by means of the jungle.

The video has been created by placing collectively a number of items of movie footage from one or a number of films and modifying them to create a brand new trailer. And undoubtedly, this idea trailer of KGF 2 will convey respite to followers earlier than the discharge of official teaser of KGF 2 a while in February.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the interval drama/motion movie is a sequel of KGF: Chapter 1 launched in 2018, starring Yash and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt because the villain. The film additionally stars Raveena Tandon in a distinguished position.

Watch the idea trailer of KGF 2 right here: