KGF 2 dialogue: Yash makes up for fans’ disappointment over teaser release delay, mouths a powerful one-liner

The followers of Rocking Star Yash are disenchanted over the delay within the launch of his teaser from upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2. It was scheduled to be launched on Wednesday, eight January, to coincide with the birthday celebration of the Rocking Star. To make up for the frustration, he mouthed a dialogue from the forthcoming flick at his birthday celebration.

Yash’s Birthday Celebration

Hundreds of individuals had come from completely different components of Karnataka to participate within the mega birthday celebration of Yash at 12.00 (midnight) on eight January. He thanked them for the love that they’re showering upon him. Understanding that they have been disenchanted over the delay within the teaser launch, the Rocking Star lent an apology.

KGF 2 Dialogue

“Please forgive us. We will release the teaser of KGF 2 soon. We need to come up with a work which should satisfy you. The team didn’t have time. So, I apologise,” he mentioned. “As you people are disappointed over the delay in the teaser release, I would compensate for it by mouthing a dialogue from the film,” Yash added to an enormous cheers from the group.

He mouthed, “Yenande? Ondu hegge itkondu bandonu antha heldya. Right. Gadiyardalli ondu gante agbeku andre, dodda mullu 60 heje edbeku, adre chikka mullu, ondu hegge etre saaku. Nanu heje etagide atada vary change agide. ninna havu yenu aatake mungusi hidide. Inmele a territory nandu, e territory nindu antha bitbidi… World is my territory.

(tough translation: What did you say? Did I make my entry with only one step? Right. In a clock, the massive hand (minute hand) takes 60 steps and the small hand (hour hand) wants only one step to finish an hour. I’ve stored my foot and the usual of the sport has modified. Mongoose has taken over your snake and ladder sport. From now, there isn’t a boundary. The world is my territory.”

In the meantime, a brand new poster of Prashanth Neel-directorial KGF: Chapter 2 has been launched.