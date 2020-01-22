KGF 2 teaser: Is this when the promo from Yash-Sanjay Dutt-starrer will be out online?

Most fascinating details about Harappan Civilization













The followers of Yash had been closely upset after the teaser of the actor’s upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2 didn’t be unveiled on his birthday (eight January). Resulting from unavoidable circumstances, the makers had been pressured to push the discharge of the promotional video from the multilingual movie.

KGF 2 poster that includes Rocking Star YashTwitter

Is that this The Teaser Launch Date of KGF 2?

Since then, the followers of Yash have been curiously awaiting to listen to from the makers about their plans on the teaser launch. Within the final couple of days, there have been rumours of the clip being unveiled on 21 February.

The rumours had been spreading like wildfire on social media websites. Now, Karthik Gowda, the manager producer of KGF: Chapter 2, has given a clarification over the difficulty. “False news. Any news will be let known by us.” He responded to a fan’s question on Twitter.

Nonetheless, the teaser is predicted to be unveiled in February. In an interview, Yash has indicated that they haven’t locked within the teaser launch date but and they are going to be saying the brand new date quickly.

Yash on KGF 2 Teaser Launch Delay

“We do not want to release it in a hurry. The teaser should meet the viewers’ expectations and the team in unwilling to deliver a below-par teaser,” the Rocking Star had stated in an interview over the delay.

“We understand that people are disappointed over the delay, but I would like to tell them that we tried really hard to bring it before them on-time,” Yash stated. In an effort to make his followers completely satisfied, the KGF star Bhai, at his birthday celebration, mouthed the dialogue from the upcoming movie.

KGF: Chapter 2 Dialogue

Yash mouthed, “Yenande? Ondu hegge itkondu bandonu antha heldya. Appropriate. Gadiyardalli ondu gante agbeku andre, dodda mullu 60 heje edbeku, adre chikka mullu, ondu hegge etre saaku. Nanu heje etagide atada vary change agide. ninna havu yenu aatake mungusi hidide. Inmele a territory nandu, e territory nindu antha bitbidi… World is my territory.

(tough translation: What did you say? Did I make my entry with only one step? Appropriate. In a clock, the massive hand (minute hand) takes 60 steps and the small hand (hour hand) wants only one step to finish an hour. I’ve saved my foot and the usual of the sport has modified. Mongoose has taken over your snake and ladder sport. From now, there isn’t a boundary. The world is my territory.”