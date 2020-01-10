KGF 2’s Rocking Star Yash stuns at Mumbai airport, gets compared him with Aamir Khan

Rocking Star Yash makes a shocking entry at Mumbai airportVarinder Chawla

Ever since KGF Chapter 1, directed by Prashanth Neel, was launched in theatres, Rocking Star Yash garnered an enormous fan following not simply in Karnataka however throughout the nation as effectively. His followers have been eagerly ready for the teaser of KGF 2 to launch after the makers teased them with a wide ranging poster that includes Yash. Whereas his followers have been disenchanted when the teaser of KGF 2 did not launch on his birthday on January eight, Yash made a shocking entry on the Mumbai’s non-public airport.

Yash creates fan frenzy

Sporting his bearded look together with his hair tied in a bun, Yash made each head flip when she stepped exterior the airport carrying a gray sweatshirt, black pants and ankle size footwear. Shutterbugs rushed in to click on his pictures and Yash obliged to cameramen with a smile on his face. His look additionally triggered a fan frenzy on the airport whereby his followers ran as much as him with their cellphones to click on a selfie with the Kannada celebrity.

Yash’s look, followers began evaluating his seems to be with Aamir Khan’s character from Laal Singh Chadha which had surfaced on-line just a few weeks in the past. “He looks like aamir khan in lal singh,” a person commented whereas one other wrote, “Tiger no.2 in Mumbai.”

It was reported that the teaser of KGF 2 will probably be launched on Rocking Star Yash’s birthday. However because the shoot of the movie has been pushed until January 6, the workforce couldn’t launch the movie’s teaser. Directed Prashanth Neel apologized to followers and even took sole duty for the delay.

KGF 2 poster that includes Rocking Star YashTwitter

Nonetheless, to make up for followers’ disappointment, Prashanth unveiled one more poster of KGF 2 wishing Yash on his birthday. It will likely be attention-grabbing to see if the makers of KGF 2 shock their followers by releasing the movie’s teaser on-line within the days to come back.

KGF 2, the interval drama/motion movie, is a sequel of KGF: Chapter 1 launched in 2018, starring Yash and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt because the villain. The film additionally stars Raveena Tandon in a outstanding function.