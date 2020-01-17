Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 promo: Rohit Shetty’s university of fear is open, Karan Patel…

Dwelling / TV / Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 promo: Rohit Shetty’s college of concern is open, Karan Patel and Karishma Tanna enrol. Watch video

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is all set to return with journey actuality present, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and has shared the promo of this season. The promo, operating rather less than a minute, provides a glimpse of TV actors similar to Karan Patel and Karishma Tanna who will probably be taking part on the present.

The official Twitter deal with of Colours TV shared the promo with the caption, “Aa gaye hai professor #RohitShetty Darr ki University lekar. Dekhiye inhe #KKK10 mein.” The video exhibits Rohit getting into a campus as he’s surrounded by numerous celebs dressed at school uniform. A snake is seen crawling on a pillar and a lion strolling the corridors. Every little thing involves a standstill and proclaims his arrival, saying, “Welcome, I am the professor of this Dar Ki University and I love hearing the screams of fear.”

Aa gaye hai professor #RohitShetty Darr ki College lekar. Dekhiye inhe #KKK10 mein, jald hello #Colours [email protected] @MountainDewIn @KARISHMAK_TANNA @TheKaranPatel @shivin7 @mymalishka @BalrajSyal @adaa1nonly @AmrutaOfficial @dthevirus31 #TejaswwiPrakash #RaniChatterjee pic.twitter.com/FutJPKk6Ip — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 16, 2020

All of the sudden, he whistles and a herd of untamed bulls enter the campus, resulting in mayhem. As everybody runs for security, he whistles once more and so they all vanish. He ends the promo saying, “This is not a nightmare but a world of reality.”

Amongst others who will take part on the present are Karn Sangini actor Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang of Beyhadh 2 fame, Naagin three actor Adaa Khan, Satyameva Jayate actor Amruta Khanvilkar, Avenue Dancer 3D actor Dharmesh Yelande, Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee, comic Balraj Syal and RJ Malishka. The present has been shot in Bulgaria and can go on air from February 22.

In the meantime, Rohit has wrapped up the shoot of his subsequent huge finances movie, Sooryavanshi. It’s the fourth installment within the filmmaker’s cop universe after Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Singham 2 and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. It should introduce Akshay Kumar to the collection and may have Katrina Kaif as the feminine lead.

Akshay Kumar performing a stunt on units of Sooryavanshi.

Recognized for his penchant for motion and automobiles, Rohit has additionally shot an in depth stunt with Akshay, who will probably be seen dangling from a flying chopper in a scene. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on March 27.

