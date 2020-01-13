Khelo India Youth Games: Haryana Wins 12 Golds, Go Past Maharashtra

Haryana scooped as many as 12 gold medals on Day four of the Khelo India Youth Video games in Guwahati on Monday to surge previous Maharashtra to the highest of the medal desk. Pumped up by 4 golds in kabaddi, three every in archery and athletics and one every in biking and gymnastics, Haryana amassed 17 golds after Day four to catapult from sixth to prime spot. Maharashtra picked up solely 4 golds on Monday for a complete of 16 to slide to the second place. It has a complete of 71 medals.

Defending champions Maharashtra have been effectively served by U-21 gymnast Aditee Ajit Dandekar and their 4x100m relay quartet however they might solely watch as Haryana went for the kill throughout sports activities.

Haryana dominated kabaddi however have been surprisingly taken to the wire by Himachal Pradesh within the girls’s U-21 ultimate. The hill state rallied from a six-point deficit at half-time to tie the scores at 27-27 on the finish of regulation time.

Final 12 months’s runners-up Haryana needed to dig deep into the reserves of their expertise to sneak residence in extra-time.

In the meantime, Tamil Nadu stole the limelight in athletics, with an equally spectacular five-gold present. Kerala’s Ancy Sojan too made an impression, anchoring her state’s U-21 4x100m relay squad to gather her third gold medal of the Video games.

Three of Tamil Nadu’s gold medals got here in jumps, by means of S Saran (males’s U-21 lengthy leap), Pavithra (girls’s U-21 pole vault) and Babisha (girls’s U-21 triple leap). Their gold tally has swelled to seven from observe and subject, taking them to the fifth place with eight golds out of 25 medals.

Delhi and Gujarat occupied the third and fourth spots.

Haryana dominated archery too, profitable seven medals together with three golds. Himani Kumari, who missed out on a medal in Pune final 12 months, claimed the ladies’s U-21 title with a straightforward win within the ultimate.

Tisha Punia, a quarter-finalist final time, beat her team-mate Tamanna within the U-17 ultimate whereas Ridhi took the bronze to make sure a sweep for them on this class.

Madhya Pradesh’s compound archers Muskan Kirar (girls’s U-21) and Chirag Vidyarthi (boys U-17) bettered their final 12 months’s performances to bag gold medals this time. Chirag Vidyarthi needed to maintain his nerves in securing a 1-point win in opposition to Rajasthan’s Rajesh Bishnoi.

Haryana bicycle owner Anil Manglaw secured probably the most comfy victory within the street races held on Monday. Assam’s Gongutri Bordoloi received the ladies”s U-21 street race (60km) in a stirring end that noticed the rostrum finishers separated solely by zero.15 seconds.

Equally, Delhi’s Arshad Farid and Maharashtra’s Pooja Danole outsprinted their rivals within the U-17 races however solely simply.

Gujarat’s Rushiraj Jadeja, a pupil of the District Stage Sports activities College in Ahmedabad, completed sixth in qualification however got here into his personal to win the boys U-21 10m air rifle gold from residence favorite Hridhay Hazarika.

Parth Makhija (Delhi), who topped qualifying with 630.6, completed fifth, three sub-10 pictures hurting him.

Rudraksh Patil (Maharashtra) took the opposite gold on provide within the taking pictures ranges on Monday, the 10m air rifle for boys U-17 with a constant displaying each in qualifying (627.2 factors) and within the ultimate the place he beat Keval Prajapati (Gujarat) fairly comfortably.

Gujarat’s judokas confirmed their rising prowess on the mat to win three of the eight gold medals on provide within the U-21 competitors. Seven of the state’s 10 gold medals have come from the Judo competitors.

Whereas Gujarat’s sustained efforts to rake in medals hogged the limelight, Mizoram’s Chinglinmawaii caught consideration by profitable the ladies’s U-21 52kg class for her state’s second gold in all.