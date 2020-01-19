Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra Continue To Dominate Medals Tally

Maharashtra’s weightlifters Abhishek Suresh Nipane and Kiran Ravindra Marathe in addition to the women under-17 kho-kho group swept the primary three gold medals on Sunday within the Khelo India Youth Video games to extend their lead over Haryana within the medals desk to 12 golds and 50 medals. Maharashtra’s delight on the Bhogeswari Phukanani Indoor Stadium knew no bounds as Abhishek Nipane, a bronze medal winner within the under-21 73 kg class in Pune final 12 months, and Kiran Marathe, silver medallist a 12 months in the past, each improved on their performances to extend Maharashtra’s assortment of weightlifting gold to eight out of the 18 contested thus far.

Manipur’s Chingkham Nirmala Devi (under-21) and Shandrella Huyam (under-17) claimed the 59 kg class crowns late on Saturday to take their state to the 11th spot on the medals chart forward of groups like Tamil Nadu and Punjab. Nirmala Devi turned the tables on final 12 months’s winner Ditimoni Sonowal, denying the house state the gold whereas Shandrella Huyam beat again a problem by Anai Wangsu (Rajasthan) and Sanapathi Pallavi (Andhra Pradesh).

In the meantime, Assam claimed two of the 4 Garden Bowls gold medals late on Saturday night to climb to the seventh spot within the medals tally. Sanzio Pandey and Abhilakh Handique, who fashioned the house state’s mixture within the boys under-21 pair occasion, and Suman Kumari Pandey and Suranjana Baruah, a part of the women under-21 4 squad, completed with two gold every.

Delhi’s Rajasvi Panver shocked Assam’s Adinita Kakati 21-19 within the women under-21 singles ultimate with a telling present of precision play. Their contest was so enthralling that spectators stayed again until fairly late within the night to look at them showcase their expertise. The Jharkhand boys under-21 triple squad claimed the opposite gold with a hard-fought win in opposition to Delhi.