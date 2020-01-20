Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra Cross 200-Medal Mark

West Bengal’s Soubrity Mondal made a splash on the swimming pool by selecting up three gold medals whereas Maharashtra’s undisputed reign on high continued by crossing the 200-medal mark within the Khelo India Youth Video games in Guwahati on Monday. With the three gold from the pool on Monday, Mondal and Kenisha Gupta joined fellow swimmer Shivangi Sarma (Assam), gymnast Priyanka Dasgupta (Tripura), rhythmic gymnast Asmi Badade and bicycle owner Pooja Danole (each Maharashtra) in addition to inventive gymnast Jatin Kanojia (Uttar Pradesh) as house owners of 4 gold medals. Maharashtra remained entrenched on the high of the medals tally with 63 gold.

The state drew immense pleasure in crossing the 200-medal mark, ending the day with 204 after regardless of its ladies’s U-21 basketball crew shedding the ultimate to Kerala 63-88 within the title conflict.

Haryana’s solely gold got here by means of their women U-17 hockey crew, beating Jharkhand. Haryana led 2-1 by means of targets by Pinki and Dimple however Deepika Soreng accomplished her brace within the final minute to drive a shootout. Kanika Siwach and Sonam scored for Haryana whereas Deepika Soreng discovered the mark for Jharkhand.

Mondal received gold in ladies’s U-21 200m Particular person Medley in 2:32.52 and 200m Backstroke in 2: 26.05, profiting from the absence of Gujarat ace Maana Patel, who tore an ankle ligament at the beginning of the 100m race a few days in the past.

The West Bengal swimmer then helped the state’s 4x100m Medley Relay squad win gold within the face of stiff competitors from Assam.

Kenisha Gupta and Srihari Nataraj received two gold every on Monday.

Chandigarh received the boys under-17 hockey gold, additionally through the penalty shoot-out after sharing 4 targets in regulation time with Uttar Pradesh.

A aim within the last quarter by Sumit helped Chandigarh draw stage with Uttar Pradesh a second time to drive the shoot-out.

Within the bronze medal play-off, a last-ditch aim by Arshdeep Singh Jr noticed Punjab take Odisha into the shoot-out.

Assam’s Suditya Boruah handed Maharashtra weightlifters a uncommon defeat on the Bhogeswari Phukanani Indoor Stadium, successful the boys under-17 89 kg class gold with a complete elevate of 251kg.

He left Maharashtra lifters Ritesh Rajendra Mhaishale (248kg) and Sanidhya Sanjay Extra (243kg) in his wake to offer the house crowd a lot to cheer as they received two of the six gold at stake on Monday.

Sikkim joined the medals chart with a bronze from weightlifting. Prema Tshering Sherpa was grinning as he made it to the rostrum, thanks in no unsure phrases to Uttarakhand’s Bittu Rajput registering no elevate in snatch and Haryana’s Parveen failing to elevate his chosen entry clear and jerk load of 150kg in three makes an attempt. Parveen was the chief after the snatch, with a better of 124kg.

In badminton under-21 conetst, top-seeded Satish Kumar (Tamil Nadu) will tackle No. 2 Amit Rathore (Madhya Pradesh) within the last.

The highest two seeds Unnati Bisht (Uttarakhand) and Mir Tasnim Irfan Ali (Gujarat) will conflict for women’ gold.

Punjab and Kerala ran out simple winners within the males’s and ladies’s U-21 basketball finals as they beat Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra respectively.

Within the under-17 last, Rajasthan overcame Delhi’s third quarter surge of 30 factors with good play to win 86-79.

The ladies’ last was thrilling as Tamil Nadu scored two factors within the last minute and held on for expensive life to win 59-57