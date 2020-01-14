Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra Regain Lead In Medal Tally

Maharashtra picked up 4 golds on Day 5 to regain the highest spot within the medal tally of the Khelo India Youth Video games in Guwahati on Tuesday. Haryana, who had a spectacular day on Monday by scooping 12 golds, grabbed one on Tuesday and slipped to the second place. Maharashtra’s complete medal tally stands at 89 — out of which 21 are gold– whereas Haryana has gathered 54. Delhi is at third with 41 medals, together with 15 golds. Uttar Pradesh rose to the fourth place after successful 4 golds within the morning session on Tuesday to maneuver forward of Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

With no golds coming their method on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu watched Madhya Pradesh leap over it to the sixth place.

Karnataka picked up three golds on Tuesday, yet one more than that they had gained over the previous few days, to get into the highest 10 the place Tamil Nadu and Kerala are within the seventh and ninth spots on both facet of Manipur.

Karnataka’s golds had been gained by Abhin Devadiga (males’s U-21, 200m), Akhilesh (boys U-17, triple leap) and judoka MN Vasundhara (girls’s U-21, 63kg).

But, it was Uttar Pradesh who minted essentially the most gold medals on Tuesday morning, due to the boys U-17 squad’s stellar triple crown present.

Vijay Kashyap (200m), Uttam Yadav (1500m) and Mohammed Shahban (hammer throw) shone in athletics whereas Gaurav Kumar (parallel bars) did the identical in gymnastics.

The 4 desk tennis singles crowns went to paddlers from totally different states: Fidel Survajulla (Telangana, males’s U-21), Anusha Kutumbale (Madhya Pradesh, girls’s U-21), Aadarsh Chhetri (Delhi, boys U-17) and Diya Chitale (Maharashtra, boys U-17).

Fidel rallied from the opening set defeat to down Raegan Albuquerque (Maharashtra) Four-2 whereas Anusha Kutumbale had it straightforward towards Srushti Haleangadi (Maharashtra), successful in straight units.

Maharashtra can be ruing lacking these two golds that may have helped them widen the hole with Haryana on the medal tally.

On the velodrome, Manipur’s Elangbam Singh scored a fantastic win over Karnataka’s Venkatappa Kengalagutti within the males’s U-21 Scratch Race whereas his team-mate Birjit Yumnan took the boys U-17 Scratch Race title, edging out dwelling state’s Manobjyti Teron by zero.931 seconds.

Odisha bike owner Swasti Singh gained the ladies’s U-21 Scratch Race from Keerthi Rangaswamy (Karnataka) by a zero.246 second margin whereas Maharashtra’s Pooja Danole picked up her second gold by successful the U-17 Scratch Race from Manipur’s N Biseshori Chanu by 1.978 seconds.