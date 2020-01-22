Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra Retain Title With 256 Medals

The third version of the Khelo India Youth Video games got here to a detailed on Wednesday with a vibrant ceremony, with Maharashtra being adjudged because the champion crew with 256 medals, together with 78 golds. After 13 days of intense competitors, Maharashtra received its second Khelo India Youth Video games (KIYG) trophy in a row by grabbing 78 gold, 77 silver and 101 bronze medals. Haryana got here second with 200 medals (68 gold, 60 silver, 72 bronze), adopted by Delhi at third with 122 medals (39 gold, 36 silver, 47 bronze).

“You made us proud. You made Guwahati and Assam famous in the world map by coming and joining the Khelo India Youth Games. I thank you from the core of my heart,” Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal mentioned in the course of the closing ceremony.

“Our target is Olympic podium. We want to achieve maximum number of medals in Olympics and that is the aim of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

Union Sports activities Minister Kiren Rijiju mentioned, “I am confident that from among this year’s winners will emerge our future champions who will represent India at international events and even at the Olympics, in the 2024 and 2028 Olympics. Our motto has been to provide the best facilities and a world class experience to athletes at the Khelo India Games.”

Throughout ceremony, Assam showcased its wealthy cultural heritage in a crisp and exquisite present, led by a Trendy Artistic Dance efficiency by Aimee Baruah, directed by Asim.

Earlier than a spread of native performers hit the stage, Chinese language martial artists mesmerized the viewers with their velocity, energy and magnificence. They have been specifically flown in to mark the 70th yr of the India-China friendship.

Performances by Tarulata Kutum with Lacking Dancers, Sajan Nayak with Jhumuir Dancers and a solo by Babita Sharma set the temper for the night. Widespread Assamese singer Jitul Sonowal too charmed everyone together with his mellifluous songs.

In between, Krishnamoni Chutiya carried out the Bihu Track which was fantastically choreographed by Pankaj Engiti, to the delight of the native followers.

The night was topped up by a stay live performance by Bollywood singing star Shaan. The playback singer bought the viewers, together with the athletes, on their ft as he belted out a collection of his hit numbers.

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister of State for Meals Processing Rameswar Teli have been additionally current in the course of the closing ceremony.

Shut to six,800 athletes from 37 states and union territories competed throughout 20 sports activities disciplines in Khelo India Youth Video games, which started on January 10.