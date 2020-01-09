Khloé Kardashian Determined To ‘Do Everything She Can’ To Help Beloved Bro Rob Get Custody Of Daughter Dream

Khloé Kardashian goes to do no matter she has to do to assist beloved niece Dream Kardashian amid the poor lady’s main parental drama…

As little bro Rob Kardashian fights for main custody of the lovable three-year-old lady, his longtime shut sis Khlo-money is able to assist him in any method he may want it. We all know all the KarJenner sisters really feel that method, primarily based on our earlier reporting, but it surely’s clear Khloé has lengthy had a very particular reference to Rob and his daughter. Discuss a #DreamTeam within the works?!

In line with an insider who spoke to Individuals concerning the matter this week, Khloé feels prefer it’s her obligation to have the again of those she loves, together with Dream throughout this entire mess with Blac Chyna. And we already know the 35-year-old is so fiercely loyal to her prolonged household and shut associates that defending dream all however comes naturally for her.

The insider dished (under):

“Khloé has always been very close with Dream. When Rob had custody of her as a baby, Khloe often helped out. She really loves Dream. Khloé will do everything she can to help Rob get custody. She thinks this is best for Dream.”

Awwww!

It’s so candy how Khloé has dedicated a lot time to construct a relationship with Dream over the past three years, whilst she splendidly raises her personal child lady, True Thompson. And now, it additionally have to be a significant reduction to Rob to know his huge sister is able to step in and have his again on this one.

Issues gained’t be straightforward within the upcoming battle between him and estranged ex Blac Chyna, however an help from a high-profile KarJenner lady might make all of the distinction on the planet.

See? BFFs already, what a straightforward transition… Severely, although, can we speak about how freakin' cute Dream Kardashian and True Thompson are?!

Admittedly, it helps that the Good American founder has needed to cope with her personal unhealthy ex bull s**t just lately, with the entire stuff Tristan Thompson appears to get into on a near-daily foundation. Perhaps she’s simply significantly poised and mature after coping with her personal full yr of terrible stuff, and looks like she will channel a few of her energies to Rob with a purpose to make his life somewhat simpler.

No matter it’s, we dig it! Stable siblings proper there, ya know? !

What do U take into consideration all this drama, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF about every thing Dream-related — and what you assume will occur in courtroom relating to parental custody — down within the remark part (under)…